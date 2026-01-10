$5,000 reward offered for arrest in fatal shooting of Cicero high school student

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest after a 17-year-old was shot and killed after leaving school on Thursday afternoon in west suburban Cicero, Illinois.

The Youth Peace & Justice Foundation, also known as The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the fatal shooting Johan Adaree-Sanchez.

The teenager was shot in the chest around 3:20 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of 59th Avenue, a few blocks away from Morton East High School.

The school confirmed he was a student there, and that the shooting happened after dismissal.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made.