Reward offered for information in hit-and-run that killed teen girl on scooter in South Shore

Cook County Crime Stoppers will be canvassing Tuesday in search of answers in the hit-and-run that killed 15-year-old Violet Harris in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood last month.

On Saturday, March 21, around 8:30 p.m., Violet was riding an electric scooter in the 2800 block of East 77th Street, near Exchange Avenue, when she was struck by a black Ford Fusion.

The driver of the vehicle kept going. Violet, a freshman at Hyde Park Academy High School, later died of her injuries.

Another person riding a scooter was also hurt in the crash.

"I never got a chance to hold her," Violet's father, Ogie Davis, said last month while holding back tears. "I didn't get a chance to see her at the hospital or anything like that, and it's hard to hold it in."

Violet Harris Ogie Davis

Tuesday marked one month since the incident, and the case remained unsolved. Cook County Crime Stoppers said it is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

On Tuesday evening, Crime Stoppers will be canvassing the South Shore community where the hit-and-run happened, speaking with residents, and distributing information.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact Cook County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-535-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at www.CPDTIP.com. Cook County Crime Stoppers said tipsters can remain completely anonymous, and they may be eligible for a cash reward if their information results in an arrest.