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Reward offered for information in hit-and-run that killed teen girl on scooter in South Shore

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

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Cook County Crime Stoppers will be canvassing Tuesday in search of answers in the hit-and-run that killed 15-year-old Violet Harris in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood last month.

On Saturday, March 21, around 8:30 p.m., Violet was riding an electric scooter in the 2800 block of East 77th Street, near Exchange Avenue, when she was struck by a black Ford Fusion.

The driver of the vehicle kept going. Violet, a freshman at Hyde Park Academy High School, later died of her injuries.

Another person riding a scooter was also hurt in the crash.

"I never got a chance to hold her," Violet's father, Ogie Davis, said last month while holding back tears. "I didn't get a chance to see her at the hospital or anything like that, and it's hard to hold it in."

violet-davis.jpg
Violet Harris Ogie Davis

Tuesday marked one month since the incident, and the case remained unsolved. Cook County Crime Stoppers said it is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

On Tuesday evening, Crime Stoppers will be canvassing the South Shore community where the hit-and-run happened, speaking with residents, and distributing information.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact Cook County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-535-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at www.CPDTIP.com.  Cook County Crime Stoppers said tipsters can remain completely anonymous, and they may be eligible for a cash reward if their information results in an arrest.

Jermont Terry contributed to this report.

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