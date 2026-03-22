Woman on electric scooter killed in hit-and-run in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

Chicago police on Sunday were looking for the driver behind a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

Police said at 8:34 p.m., officers found a woman lying in the street in the 2800 block of East 77th Street, at Exchange Avenue. Police said she was riding an electric scooter when a driver hit her and drove away.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died.

Police have not provided a description of the vehicle that hit the woman.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating Sunday.