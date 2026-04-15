2 teens hurt, 1 critically, in Chicago shooting in Woodlawn near high school, YMCA

Two teens were injured in a Chicago shooting in Woodlawn near 63rd and Stony Island Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago police said shortly before 3:30 p.m. a 16-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were at a bus stop in the 6300 block of S. Stony Island Ave. when someone approached them, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The 16-year-old boy was struck multiple times in the body and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The 16-year-old girl was struck multiple times as well and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A witness said he heard six or seven shots, looked out his window and saw a group of kids "scrambling." He said police arrived a short time later and locked down the scene.

There is a YMCA in the area where the shooting was reported. Hyde Park Academy High School is also in the area where the shooting was reported. It was unclear if the teens had any connection to either location. Parents said Hyde Park Academy has early dismissal at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesdays.

A worker at a nearby daycare on 63rd Street said her facility was placed on lockdown as a precaution and that she could see ambulances treating multiple people outside the YMCA.

A worker at the YMCA said they are still open and operating, and said they were not involved in any incident or shooting.

An investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing.