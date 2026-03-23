Father speaks after daughter killed by hit-and-run driver while riding electric scooter in South Shore

The family of a 15-year-old girl is grieving after she was killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding an electric scooter on Saturday evening in the South Shore neighborhood.

Her father is waiting anxiously for Chicago police detectives to call and say they have someone in custody, as the family is saddened by the loss.

"I never got a chance to hold her. I didn't get a chance to see her at the hospital or anything like that, and it's hard to hold it in," said Ogie Davis while holding back tears.

He reflects on his daughter killed over the weekend.

"I'm just really, really angry because you know it's a nice day out, and she wasn't involved in senseless stuff, you know, just being a kid," he said.

The life of 15-year-old Violet Harris, a Hyde Park high school freshman, was cut short while riding an electric scooter. Another person riding a scooter was also hurt in the crash.

Police said a driver hit her and a friend as they rode separate scooters in the street near 77th and Exchange. A black sports utility vehicle ran over Harris.

"She like almost the perfect child," Davis said.

The man who was her rock said he's now shattered by this grief.

"I couldn't be mad or upset around her, you know, I'm always smiling around her," he said. "She just lights up everything, everybody she touched."

He said that family was most important to her.

"She was an angel watching over her siblings, her younger siblings here, and I know she's watching over them now," Davis said.

Eight-year-old Jerriyah already misses her favorite sister.

"I really hope I can see you one day," she said.

As the family deals with this untimely death, they're stuck with the unexpected burden of funeral expenses. They've set up GoFundMe.

"Why? Why Violet?" Davis said.

He understands accidents happen, but he can't wrap his mind around the driver never stopping.

"You could've ran her to the hospital or something, you know, just to leave her there," he said.

That fact has made Davis emotional. An arrest won't bring his daughter back, but it will allow him to get some answers.

"You took a great one, and I just want to know what were you doing, and why did you leave?" he said.

The family told police the vehicle likely has damage to the front passenger side. The police are reviewing cameras in the area.

Davis said he's confident this person will get caught.