Watch CBS News
Local News

Crimestoppers offers $15,000 reward for info on 2021 murder of Chatham mother

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Crimestoppers offers $15,000 reward for info on 2021 murder of Chatham mother
Crimestoppers offers $15,000 reward for info on 2021 murder of Chatham mother 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) – Crimestoppers is offering a new $15,000 reward related to the August 2021 murder of a mother in the Chatham neighborhood.

Kristina DeJesus, 26, was killed in a drive-by shooting in broad daylight when she was leaving her home on 89th and St. Lawrence Avenue.

She had two young children who witnessed the murder. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 19, 2023 / 6:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.