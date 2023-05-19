Crimestoppers offers $15,000 reward for info on 2021 murder of Chatham mother

CHICAGO (CBS) – Crimestoppers is offering a new $15,000 reward related to the August 2021 murder of a mother in the Chatham neighborhood.

Kristina DeJesus, 26, was killed in a drive-by shooting in broad daylight when she was leaving her home on 89th and St. Lawrence Avenue.

She had two young children who witnessed the murder. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers.