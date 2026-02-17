Chicago, Illinois leaders react after Rev. Jesse Jackson's dies at 84

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, the famed civil rights leader, is being remembered by Illinois and Chicago leaders after his death.

Jackson died peacefully on Tuesday morning at the age of 84, surrounded by his family. The Jackson family released the following statement early Tuesday morning, calling him a "servant leader" with an "unwavering belief in justice."

"Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world," said the Jackson family. "We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by."

Congressman Danny Davis said he is "deeply saddened" by the news and released the following statement:

"We are saddened, extremely saddened, to hear of the passing of Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, of course, we have known that he was ill for quite Some time, and that ultimately it would come Nevertheless, we wwere hoping that he would continue to live, but the work, the spirit, what he has meant, not only to the city, the state, country and this world will continue to live on. So I extend condolences to his family. Mrs. Jackie Jackson, all of his children, and the work that he has done will continue, because they are all seriously involved in public decision-making. And so though he will be gone, he will continue to live on."

Father Michael Pfleger, St. Sabina pastor, shared a photo marching with Jackson in an Instagram post. He shared the following statement:

"The Lion sleeps. We marched together, were jailed together, stood on the Dan Ryan together and last night I had the gift to pray with him and Mrs J before he left us. We are better because he lived. Welcome Home Rev."

Long known for his activism and political influence, Jackson spent his life dedicated to pursuing civil rights for disenfranchised groups both in the United States and abroad.

Perhaps the greatest legacy Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. leaves behind is the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, his landmark national service organization focused on social justice and fighting for social change.

Rainbow PUSH was formed in 1996 by Rev. Jackson when he merged two earlier organizations: People United to Serve Humanity, or PUSH, which was founded in 1971 and the Rainbow Coalition, founded in 1984.

Jackson was hospitalized for observation in November, and doctors said he'd been diagnosed with a degenerative condition called progressive supranuclear palsy. He revealed in 2017 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which affects the nervous system and slowly restricts movement and daily activities. Jackson called it a "physical challenge," but he refused to let it prevent him from continuing his civil rights advocacy. His father, Noah Lewis Robinson Sr., also had Parkinson's and died of the disease in 1997 at the age of 88.