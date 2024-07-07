3 men sought in retail thefts on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for three men in connection to retail thefts in the Portage Park neighborhood last month.

Police say that during the thefts, two of the men would enter a store. One of them would jump the counter while the other acts as a lookout.

The men made off with cigarettes and liquor before driving away.

Surveillance cameras caught photos of the men: One wearing a black and red hoodie with an "Ecko UNLTD" logo on the front. The second man was wearing a cap and a blue baseball jersey, and the third man was wearing a white t-shirt with writing on the front.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.