Chicago restaurant employee accused of fatally shooting 2 people appears in court

CHICAGO (CBS) – The fast food worker accused of killing two customers inside a South Side restaurant where he worked earlier this month appeared in court on Tuesday.

Emotions ran high with tears from the victims' families who said the men were targeted for appearing homeless.

Friends and family of the victims said they hoped for justice as they returned to the scene of the crime at the JJ Fish and Chicken in the Wrightwood neighborhood on the Southwest Side. They went there hours after facing Mehdi Medellel, 42, the man who was accused of what's been described as an "execution-style" double murder.

"It was real hard," said Clifton Williams, the brother of victim Paul Williams. "I did shed a few tears while I was inside. All the anticipation and all the attention surrounding this particular case, it had me a little distraught."

Clifton Williams said Paul, his older brother, was a hustler who sold goods on the street and he believes that is what his brother was doing at the restaurant earlier this month when he was shot.

The suspect then allegedly turned the gun on the second customer, David Swick, as he was seated nearby.

"David was such a good guy that he would go out and buy meals for other people in his community no matter where he slept," said Robert Groszek, an attorney for Swick's family.

After the suspect appeared in court, the victims' families joined together, including Swick's three daughters. Some said they believe their loved ones were targeted for being homeless.

Swick's family said they were in contact with him and were hoping to help him get back on his feet.

Clifton added that his brother was already in housing. He'd accepted an offer to live in a family property for the month before he was killed.

"Very mild-tempered, got along with most people," Williams said about his brother. "He loves to laugh. He loved to laugh, so he was a good guy."

Paul Williams' funeral is scheduled for Nov. 4. Medellel, the suspect, is due back in court on Nov. 13. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.