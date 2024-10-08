Employee shoots, kills 2 men inside fast food restaurant on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) — An employee shot and killed two people in a South Side restaurant on Monday night.
Around 10:30 p.m., police said two men were arguing with an employee inside JJ Fish and Chicken, in the 7800 block of South Western Avenue, when the employee pulled out a gun and fired shots.
The 55-year-old man was shot in the face and the 56-year-old man was shot in the head. Both men were pronounced dead on the scene.
Police are searching for the shooter.
No arrests have been made.
"It's a sad statement for the city, a sad statement for the community, a sad statement for all of us in a sense, two people lose their lives to gun violence at once," Street pastor Donovan Price told CBS News Chicago.