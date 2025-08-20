Residents are devastated at being forced to move as Chicago senior living community is closing

Residents are being forced to move as Chicago senior living community is closing

Some aging Chicagoans already had to leave their longtime homes for a senior living community, and now they are being forced to move again as that senior living community is closing.

Some residents at the Brookdale Lake View Senior Living Community, at 3121 N. Sheridan Rd., have become a tight-knit group of friends. With the community closing, the residents are worried they'll be torn about for good.

When CBS News Chicago visited, some residents were playing a friendly game of Scrabble, as they regularly do together. The pressure was on to explain the gem that is the Brookdale Lake View Senior Living Community.

"We had a nice big condo that I had to give up," said building resident Beatriz Badikian-Gartler, 74.

Badikian-Gartler said she did not want to move into the building a year and a half ago. In fact, she hated it there — until she found a group of fellow game lovers. The close-knit friends also go on outings together.

Sid Colton

"It's become my home, and I thought I would die here, frankly," said Badikian-Gartler.

But none of the residents will be spending their final days in the building. They received a letter that Brookdale Lake View Senior Living Community with its 256 units is closing.

Residency agreements for the seniors will terminate in as little as 60 days.

"The big loss will be the routine we had that staff helped create, and the community of people," said resident Sid Colton, 74.

Resident Saul Levin, 93, came to Brookdale Lake View less than a year ago with his wife. Like any move, it took a while to settle in.

"And now, we have to do it all over again," Levin said.

For residents, Brookdale put out tips to Instagram advising them on how they could downsize ahead of the move. Meanwhile, Brookdale Senior Living announced in a news release in December that it was boxing things up at 55 communities across the U.S.

"Negative cash flow" was the explanation.

"It was pretty shocking, pretty depressing," said Badikian-Gartler. "People were crying."

CBS News Chicago is told about half the residents of Brookdale Lake View have already found new housing. Brookdale and Ventas, the Chicago-based real estate trust that owns the building and several others where Brookdale operates, apparently worked behind the scenes to negotiate special pricing or rate matches at other communities.

The landlord is not asking residents to leave another Brookdale Senior Living location, just a few blocks away at 2960 N. Lake Shore Dr., because it found a new senior home operator for that location.

But the Sheridan Road building is set to go back to being a market-rate apartment building.

"Nothing is for sure except death and taxes, right?" said Badikian-Gartler.

Badikian-Gartler and crew feel a little hoodwinked that Ventas decided to sell their building rather than find a new renter.

The listings show the building advertised as a "deconversion" — an opportunity to "transform senior to market-rate apartments."

The friends that now meet for Scrabble matches at the Brookdale Lake View building where they all now live will soon need to take a bus to get together for Scrabble matches. Perhaps they'll also have to play games of phone tags.

CBS News Chicago is told Brookdale Lake View is the only location where residents are being asked to move. The other 54 locations where leases are ending are being taken over by different senior living community operators.

Ventas is paying for a service that will pack up, move, and unpack everyone's belongings.

Brookdale issued this statement:

"We understand that this news has been disappointing for residents and their loved ones. We are committed to supporting our residents during this transition. Our staff is working closely with residents, families, and community partners to provide residents with access to resources, guidance, and respectful care as they plan their next steps."

Ventas issued this statement:

"We are working hand-in-hand with Brookdale to provide comprehensive support to residents and their families throughout this transition and assist residents in securing a new home. We have also engaged a white-glove relocation service specializing in senior moves who will provide moving, packing and unpacking services within the greater Chicagoland area – all at no cost to residents. We understand that any change can be upsetting, and we are working diligently to make the transitions as smooth as possible over the coming months."