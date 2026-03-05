Residents of building near Obama Presidential Center form union to fight rent hike

Some people who live in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood near the Obama Presidential Center said they are facing a tough situation — pay more rent, or lose their home.

The nearly two dozen tenants at Chaney Braggs Apartments, at 65th Street and Stony Island Avenue, said they have formed a union.

The group claims a prospective buyer for their building plans to rehab it or tear it down altogether. Either way, rent would go up.

The tenants said they will join some other organizations Thursday morning in a push to keep their units at a price they can afford.

The Obama Center is set to open in June.