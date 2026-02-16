Former President Obama says Obama Presidential Center will have full basketball court

Former President Barack Obama this past weekend shared new information and new views inside the Obama Presidential Center.

On Sunday, former President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama attended the NBA's All-Star Game in California.

While sitting courtside, the former president got into the action — catching a loose ball.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Michelle Obama, Barack Obama, and Julius Erving attend the 75th NBA All-Star Game at Intuit Dome on February 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California. Ryan Sirius Sun / Getty Images / Ryan Sun

Obama was later interviewed by NBA legend Reggie Miller. The former president was asked about the Obama Presidential Center, now getting closer and closer to completion in Chicago's Jackson Park, and whether it will have a basketball court.

Obama said indeed it will.

"One thing that it will have is a full-court basketball court, and we intend to have all kinds of activities," Obama said, "because sports is an entryway for kids to participate, to build community, to create some joy."

Former President Obama said the center will also have a library, a recording studio, and a garden, among other features.

The sprawling 20-acre Obama Presidential Center campus in Jackson Park, just blocks from the lake and just south of the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, includes several buildings, playgrounds, and a 225-foot museum tower.

While renowned architects designed the buildings, the community's input was equally important. Team members from the Obama Center visited all 77 Chicago community areas, providing updates, answering questions, and responding to concerns.

In December, Obama Foundation chief executive officer Valerie Jarrett and deputy director Kim Patterson said they couldn't wait to open the center in June of this year.