Pet Rescue Spotlight: Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday, CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations in and around chicago.

Returning is John Garrido with the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation and he's joined by the very cute and active Radar.

He's about 10 months old and is mixed with French bulldog, hence the radar-like ears. He's got a lot of energy but learns quickly. Radar would be great in an active home or a place where he can get his energy out.

Click on the website for Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation and the group's Facebook page to learn more about the upcoming fundraiser with Delightful Pastries and how to adopt adorable animals like Radar who are looking for their forever home.