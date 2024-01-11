Watch CBS News

Pet Rescue Spotlight: Garrido Stray Rescue

Each Thursday, CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations in and around Chicago, and returning is John Garrido with Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation. Joining him is the energetic Radar, looking for a forever home.
