Report: Lonzo Ball expected to miss training camp with Bulls

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- The Bulls' hopes have been hit with some really bad news for this coming season.

ESPN reported Lonzo Ball is expected to miss training camp and is doubtful to be ready for the start of the season.

Ball continues to deal with lingering pain following left knee surgery in January.

After suffering a torn knee ligament, Ball did not play last season after Jan. 14. He was a big reason why the Bulls led the Eastern Conference for part of last season, averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists after coming from New Orleans last summer in a sign-and-trade deal.

