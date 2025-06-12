Watch CBS News
Former NFL star Antonio Brown wanted on attempted murder charge after Miami shooting incident

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Former NFL star Antonio Brown is wanted on an attempted murder charge related to a shooting outside a celebrity boxing event in Miami last month, The Washington Post first reported.

According to a warrant reviewed, Brown is accused of firing two shots during an altercation outside a venue in the Little Haiti neighborhood on May 16.

Surveillance and cellphone footage allegedly show Brown punching a man, taking a gun from a security officer and firing as he chased the individual.

The victim told police Brown grazed his neck with a bullet and later identified him in the video. Brown was initially detained but released later that night.

The warrant calls for Brown to post a $10,000 bond and remain under house arrest if arrested.

Brown, 36, a former All-Pro wide receiver, has a long history of off-field issues, including previous arrests, civil suits and erratic behavior. His NFL career ended in 2021 after a dramatic mid-game exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

