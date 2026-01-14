Watch CBS News
Local News

Registration for the 2026 Polar Plunge Chicago is now open

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

With the city starting to feel true winter weather, organizers announced on Wednesday that registration for the 2026 Polar Plunge Chicago is officially open.

The annual event helps raise money benefiting Special Olympics Illinois and Special Children's Charities.

Last year, 4,800 participants came out to the event to take a dip into icy Lake Michigan and raised $1.8 million.

This year's event will take place on March 1 at North Avenue Beach, with organizers expecting more than 5,000 people to take the plunge.

Interested participants are asked to raise a minimum of $200. Plungers 17 and under can register for the event for $100.

Free parking at Lincoln Park Zoo or a free bus for groups of 20 people or more will be available, and after completing the dip, participants will receive a souvenir T-shirt, a towel upon exiting the water, and free photo downloads, organizers said.

To register for the 2026 Polar Plunge Chicago, visit specialchildrenscharities.org. On-site registration will also be available, but participants are encouraged to sign up early. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue