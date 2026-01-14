Registration for the 2026 Polar Plunge Chicago is now open

With the city starting to feel true winter weather, organizers announced on Wednesday that registration for the 2026 Polar Plunge Chicago is officially open.

The annual event helps raise money benefiting Special Olympics Illinois and Special Children's Charities.

Last year, 4,800 participants came out to the event to take a dip into icy Lake Michigan and raised $1.8 million.

This year's event will take place on March 1 at North Avenue Beach, with organizers expecting more than 5,000 people to take the plunge.

Interested participants are asked to raise a minimum of $200. Plungers 17 and under can register for the event for $100.

Free parking at Lincoln Park Zoo or a free bus for groups of 20 people or more will be available, and after completing the dip, participants will receive a souvenir T-shirt, a towel upon exiting the water, and free photo downloads, organizers said.

To register for the 2026 Polar Plunge Chicago, visit specialchildrenscharities.org. On-site registration will also be available, but participants are encouraged to sign up early.