Pickup locations relocating for regional buses at O'Hare
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you have plans to get picked up by the bus at O'Hare, changes are coming.
Starting today, regional buses will now pick up all passengers at the multi-modal facility near car rentals and the parking garage.
Those include Coach USA, Lafayette Limo, Reindeer Shuttle, and more.
You'll need to take the airport transit system to get there.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.