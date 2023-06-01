Watch CBS News
Pickup locations relocating for regional buses at O'Hare

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you have plans to get picked up by the bus at O'Hare, changes are coming.

Starting today, regional buses will now pick up all passengers at the multi-modal facility near car rentals and the parking garage. 

Those include Coach USA, Lafayette Limo, Reindeer Shuttle, and more.

You'll need to take the airport transit system to get there.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 9:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

