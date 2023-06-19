Watch CBS News
CPD wants public help to ID Red Line robber targeting women

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- He's a thief targeting women on the CTA's Red Line.

Chicago police are asking the public to help identify the man seen in grainy surveillance images. He's wanted for snatching a woman's headphones on a Red Line train near the Morse stop earlier this month.

Police said the man also tried grabbing a woman's sunglasses off her head on the platform at the Roosevelt stop.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 5:27 PM

