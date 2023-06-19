CPD wants public help to ID Red Line robber targeting women
CHICAGO (CBS) -- He's a thief targeting women on the CTA's Red Line.
Chicago police are asking the public to help identify the man seen in grainy surveillance images. He's wanted for snatching a woman's headphones on a Red Line train near the Morse stop earlier this month.
Police said the man also tried grabbing a woman's sunglasses off her head on the platform at the Roosevelt stop.
