Red Line trains halted at Thorndale due to medical emergency; Purple Line service suspended

CTA Red Line trains are standing at Thorndale on Monday afternoon, and service on the Purple Line has been suspended due to a medical emergency at the Thorndale station.

Chicago Transit Authority officials did not provide further details on the nature of the medical emergency, but said shuttle buses are providing service between Howard and Belmont as of 2:15 p.m. while crews work to restore service.

Red Line and Purple Line riders also should consider alternate routes, such as the #36 Broadway, #151 Sheridan, #84 Peterson, or #92 Foster buses.

This is a developing story.