Recycling event this weekend works to repurpose leftover materials for new projects

Recycling event this weekend works to repurpose leftover materials for new projects

Recycling event this weekend works to repurpose leftover materials for new projects

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An earth friendly push to free up space in landfills is taking place this weekend.

Volunteers from "ZeroLandfill Chicago" are preparing for their biannual recycling event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1801 N. Spaulding Ave.

Did you miss our last event? Were you beating yourself up that you didn't make it over and missed out on the fun? Well,... Posted by ZeroLandfill Chicago on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

But it's not plastic or glass they're recycling, It's leftover material from construction and interior design projects.

The president of ZeroLandfill, Giselle Walsh, says she saw a need years ago watching how many carpet pieces and tiles go to waste.

Now, teachers and artists and creatives are able to turn those scraps into art, earrings, purses and even projects for their students.

Over the past 11 years, the scraps have added up

"We're estimating that we've saved over half a million pounds of expired samples from the landfill," Walsh said. "

You can come out to find something for your home or classroom.

You can also get more information on their Facebook page, "ZeroLandfill Chicago."