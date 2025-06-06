Ravinia Festival opens for 2025 season on Friday

Ravinia Festival officially opens Friday for the 2025 season.

This summer's lineup includes Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe, Grace Jones, and Kygo performing in Highland Park from June 6 to Aug. 31.

Friday kicks off with legendary rockers Heart playing hits like "Magic Man," "Barracuda," "Alone," and "Crazy on You." Grace Jones and Janelle Monáe will be performing on Saturday to kick of the first Ravinia weekend.

Festival goers can see over 100 concerts and 40 artist debuts. Lenny Kravitz, The Roots, James Taylor, and John Legend are also on among the performers.

Check out the full 2025 lineup on the Ravinia website.

Ravinia to undergo $75 million renovation

In February, Ravinia Festival revealed plans for a $75 million renovation of its whole venue, with an initial focus on the Pavilion.

The first steps of the renovation work were done behind the scenes. Organizers said performers who come to Ravinia will have new dressing rooms, warmup rooms, and loading docks.

The noticeable changes will take place ahead of the summer of 2026. Among the renovations, the Carousel Stage will be replaced with a new outdoor performance stage.

Festival organizers said the Pavilion's acoustics and seats date back to the 1950s.