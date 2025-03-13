Watch CBS News
Ravinia Festival announces 2025 schedule featuring Cynthia Erivo, Kygo and more

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Ravinia Festival announced its 2025 season lineup Thursday morning. 

Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe and Grace Jones, and Kygo are among this year's artists performing in Highland Park from June 6 to Aug. 31.

This year's lineup includes over 100 concerts and 40 artist debuts. The lineup features Lenny Kravitz, The Roots, James Taylor, and John Legend. Check out the full 2024 lineup on the Ravinia website.

Tickets go on sale to the public on April 24.

Ravinia to undergo $75 million renovation 

In February, Ravinia Festival revealed plans for a $75 million renovation of its whole venue, with an initial focus on the Pavilion.

The first steps of the renovation work were done behind the scenes. Organizers said performers who come to Ravinia will have new dressing rooms, warmup rooms, and loading docks.  

The noticeable changes will take place ahead of the summer of 2026. Among the renovations, the Carousel Stage will be replaced with a new outdoor performance stage.

Festival organizers said the Pavilion acoustics and seats date back to the 1950s. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

