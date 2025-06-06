Watch CBS News

Ravinia opens for summer season

Friday kicks off with legendary rockers Heart playing hits like "Magic Man," "Barracuda," "Alone," and "Crazy on You." Grace Jones and Janelle Monáe will be performing on Saturday to kick of the first Ravinia weekend.
