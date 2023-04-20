Raoul, other state attorneys general call for recall of Hyundais, Kias due to theft vulnerability

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of attorneys general from 18 states – including Illinois – is calling on Kia and Hyundai to recall potentially millions of cars.

A letter signed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and other AGs called upon the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to recall "unsafe" Hyundais and Kias manufactured from 2011 through 2022 – which have ignition switches that are easily bypassed and lack engine immobilizers.

This makes the vehicles easy to steal – which has been a chronic problem in recent years in Chicago and around the country.

The letter claims the thefts have led to at least eight deaths and countless injuries, and have diverted emergency responders from other priorities.

"Kia and Hyundai have still not fully addressed vulnerabilities in certain models that have resulted in increased thefts in Illinois and around the nation," Raoul said in a news release. "I am calling for a federal recall of unsafe Kia and Hyundai vehicles because I stand committed to protecting consumers and our communities from crime. Because these car companies have not done their part to prevent thefts, I am urging the federal government to help us protect our residents."

We have been reporting on the crisis of Kia and Hyundai thefts for months.

Kia last month rolled out a security software update to target the spike in thefts, but a glitch was later reported.

Late Thursday, Kia issued this statement regarding the recall demand and software upgrades:

"Kia remains very focused on this issue and we continue to take action to address the concerns these Attorneys General have raised. We are committed to working with them and law enforcement agencies across their respective states to combat car theft and the role social media has played in encouraging it. "To address these crimes, we continue to roll out a free, enhanced security software upgrade to restrict the unauthorized operation of vehicle ignition systems and we are also providing steering wheel locks for impacted owners at no cost to them. To date, Kia has contacted over two million owners and lessees of Kia vehicles to let them know of the availability of the software upgrade, and more than 165,000 eligible customers have already had the upgrade installed. Furthermore, in addition to supplying more than 39,000 free steering wheel locks to over 275 law enforcement agencies across the country for distribution to impacted Kia owners, we have shipped nearly 8,000 locks directly to impacted owners as well. We will continue to provide additional free locks as they are needed.

"Kia owners with questions may contact our Customer Care team directly at 1-800-333-4542 (4Kia) or the special section of the Owner's Portal at Kia.com to research software upgrade eligibility and availability and receive more information on ordering a steering wheel lock if applicable at https://ksupport.kiausa.com/ConsumerAffairs/SWLD. "All Kia vehicles are subject to and comply fully with the requirements outlined in applicable Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, including FMVSS 114 that governs theft protection measures. Additionally, because there is no defect in the security features in any of these vehicles and because these specific models comply fully with all applicable federal standards, a recall is neither appropriate nor necessary under federal law."

Hyundai issued this statement:

"Hyundai Motor America is committed to ensuring the quality and integrity of our products. A subset of Hyundai vehicles on the road in the U.S. today – primarily "base trim" or entry-level models – are not equipped with push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices. It is important to clarify that an engine immobilizer is an anti-theft device and these vehicles are fully compliant with federal anti-theft requirements. Thieves discovered a specific method by which to bypass the vehicles' security features and then documented and promoted their exploits on TikTok and other social media channels. "In response, Hyundai has taken comprehensive action to assist our customers, including: (1) made engine immobilizers standard on all vehicles produced as of November 2021; (2) fully rolled out a free software upgrade to prevent the method of theft involved, two months ahead of schedule; (3) introduced a program in partnership with AAA insurers to offer insurance options in most states for eligible affected Hyundai customers; (4) initiated a program to reimburse affected customers for their purchase of steering wheel locks; (5) launched https://hyundaiantitheft.com/ to provide owners with information on all of the support options available and created a dedicated customer service support team and call center, 888-498-0390, to assist impacted owners.

"Hyundai is committed to continuing our efforts in completing the software upgrade for all affected vehicles in the most effective manner possible. We are communicating with NHTSA on our many actions to assist our customers."