Kia hopes new software update curbs spiking auto theft crisis

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Car thefts topped 1 million for the first time in 15 years nationwide last year, and Illinois holds the record no one wants - with the biggest increase in thefts.

A big part of the increase is explained by a crime trend we've been tracking here in Chicago - a spike in theft specifically of Kia and Hyundai models.

A new software update from Kia aims to change that. CBS 2's Tara Molina got a firsthand look at that update and the effort to combat the thefts.

From start to finish in a Kia service department, the software update appointment takes about an hour. Then a sticker goes on the window to send a message to anyone looking to target the car.

The software update is just like a phone or computer update, but for your car.

It is happening right now at Kia dealerships across Illinois. The free update is for the millions of cars on the road missing an anti-theft device – they have no engine immobilizer.

That lack of that immobilizer is what has led to a spike in thefts of Kias. Car thieves, dubbed "Kia boys" by some, are able to break into cars and start them with nothing more than a screwdriver and USB charger.

The new software from Kia requires the key to be in the ignition in order to turn the car on.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 4.5 million Kias are eligible for the software update. Anyone with a 2011-2021 model with a twist-to-start ignition system is eligible.

We've heard from the theft victims for months. In Sauk Village in January, Charles Luckette and Belinda Starkley's Kia sedan was stolen and ripped apart – to the point where it could only be started with a screwdriver like the thieves used.

"I'm trying to save my car," Luckette said, "because I don't have any money to buy a brand-new car."

Many, have been stuck with long waits for repairs if they get their car back - because of the number of others in the same position. In October, police found Tina Swopes' Kia Forte ditched and left running at a gas station – missing 25 parts, but not wrecked.

Like Luckette and Starkley's car, Swopes' had no engine immobilizer.

"He told me due to having a new-version vehicle, I'm not likely to get my car until next year, springtime," Swopes said in December.

The hope is that the Kia software update, actively rolling out now, makes the difference. A spokesperson said Kia has updated around 50,000 cars so far.

The rollout is happening as the National Insurance Crime Bureau announced a 35 percent increase in car thefts in Illinois in 2022 compared with 2021 - the biggest increase nationally. Nationwide, auto thefts were up 7 percent.

Below are data for the 10 states that saw the highest auto theft totals.

The bureau said the U.S. is seeing the highest number of auto thefts since 2008, when 1.05 million vehicles were stolen nationwide.

In Chicago specifically, auto thefts are up 55 percent.

"Kia and Hyundais, in Chicago - of that 55 percent increase last year, approximately 25 percent of that was a result of Kias and Hyundais being stolen in the metropolitan area," said David J. Glawe, president of the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Glawe said in an earlier news release that there is "very little deterrent to stop criminals from committing these acts as they are just property crimes." But he noted that the stolen cars are often used for nefarious purposes that are not limited to property crimes at all.

"These vehicles are being used by criminal gangs, juveniles, organized retail theft and robberies, drive-by shootings," Glawe said. "There's a lot of crime involved with automobiles right now."

Glawe said the bureau has already working directly with Kia. Security measures like the software update and more are being offered now.

But Glawe said the overall theft problem will get worse before it gets better.

"We anticipate these trend lines for at least the next 6 to 12 months to continue upward," Glawe said. "That's why we are working with state and local law enforcement, and legislators, to come up with good policy and policy recommendations to curb these trends."

All stakeholders will need to be involved in fighting the auto theft epidemic, Glawe said.

"It's going to require a whole of government and a whole of community to curb these trends in the wrong direction," he said.

If you believe you're eligible for the update but you haven't seen anything in the mail, you can call your Kia dealership to set up an appointment. Kia sent this statement on Wednesday:

" Kia has been releasing enhanced security software to restrict the unauthorized operation of vehicle ignition systems on certain models not equipped with an immobilizer. Kia is notifying eligible owners by mail when the software is available for their vehicles and instructing them to bring their vehicle to the nearest Kia dealership for the free upgrade, which takes under an hour to install. Many owners have already been to their dealer to receive the software upgrade and it will be available for owners of additional affected vehicles over the next few months. "In addition to the software upgrade, Kia continues to make steering wheel locks available to owners of affected vehicles at no cost through interested local law enforcement agencies. The company remains concerned about incidents of car theft targeting certain Kia models, encouraged in some cases by social media content promoting criminal conduct, and is committed to supporting law enforcement and owners in addressing these crimes.

"Kia owners with questions may contact our Customer Care team directly at 1-800-333-4542 (4Kia). In addition, a special section of the Owner's Portal at Kia.com has been published for owners to research software upgrade eligibility and availability, and receive more information on ordering a steering wheel lock if applicable at https://ksupport.kiausa.com/ConsumerAffairs/SWLD."

In a news release, the National Insurance Crime Bureau also issued these tips to avoid becoming an auto theft victim:

Always practice good security hygiene. Make sure your auto policy is up to date. Roll up your windows, lock your doors, and take the keys or fob. Park in well-lit areas and, when possible, areas staffed by security Park personal vehicles in a garage. If not possible, and vehicles must be parked in a driveway, consider installing motion sensor security lights. While lights may not provide complete security, it may make some thieves think twice, making them leave the area and your vehicle untouched.