Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy end to the weekend with possible thunderstorms

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy and breezy with highs in the 60s

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy and breezy with highs in the 60s

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy and breezy with highs in the 60s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain. A few thunderstorms are possible. A tough Soldier Field Sunday that'll certainly test the new field. Rain begins early and lasts through the day.

CBS News Chicago

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory that includes Cook county. In effect until 11am.

CBS News Chicago

Some thunderstorms and heavy rain are possible. It's not out of the question that some areas could see an inch or two, with another half inch or more tonight. Higher amounts are possible toward the Wisconsin line. A breezy high in the upper 60s.

CBS News Chicago

Monday has shower chances and a high of just 64. Tuesday begins the start of nice weather. Temps climb into the 70s with some sunshine Tuesday and 80s with sun for the remainder of the 7 day.

CBS News Chicago

Stats

Normal High- 77

Saturday- 84

Today- 68

Sunrise- 6:28am

Forecast

Today- Rain could be heavy at times. A thunderstorm is possibl. Breezy. High of 68.

Tonight- Showers and thunderstorms, heavy rain possible, 56.

Monday- Showers and 64 degrees.

CBS News Chicago