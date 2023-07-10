Community pushes for cameras at Rainbow Beach after 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted in restroom

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Community activists are renewing the search for the man accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl on the Fourth of July.

Chicago Police say the victim was in the restroom at Rainbow Beach when a man came in, assaulted her and ran away.

Community groups want the city to install more security cameras in the area, which they say some North Side beaches have.

They are offering a $1,000 reward and warning parents after the attack.

"Never ever allow your child to go to a public bathroom here in the City of Chicago, anywhere in Chicago because because you never know what's lurking inside," said Tio Hardeman, executive director of Violence Interrupters.

Activists also spent the morning handing out flyers in hopes that someone will recognize the man.