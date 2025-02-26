Rainy morning commute in Chicago on Wednesday

The mild weather continues as rainfall arrives for parts of the area during the morning commute.

Rain will be mostly light, though some downpours and thunderstorms are possible, especially south of Chicago. The bulk of the rain moves out in the mid to late morning as clouds dominate in the afternoon.

A few early showers are possible by the evening before drying out for Thursday.

A windy warm-up puts highs in the middle and upper 50s for Friday. An eventual seasonable cooldown will be felt for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday highs in the upper 30s.