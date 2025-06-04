Steady rain makes for messy commute Wednesday morning in Chicago area

A rainy day is ahead on Wednesday in Chicago.

A slow-moving system producing waves of steady rain moved into the Chicago area overnight, thoroughly soaking ground and roads and making for a messy morning commute for many. Low-lying roads were at risk of flooding or ponding, and rain totals were expected to reach anywhere from 0.25 inches to 0.5 inches by the time the system moved out of the area.

While the day will remain rainy, the bulk of the precipitation will fall in the morning and taper off through the afternoon. Severe storms aren't expected; instead, the chief threat is ponding on roads.

And while the day got off to a warm and humid start, highs will drop to the 50s by the afternoon. Showers are expected to taper off by Wednesday evening. Conditions are expected to remain dry until Sunday.

A line of severe storms passed through the Chicago area Tuesday night, causing downed trees, power lines and other damage in McHenry County.

A large tree fell on a home in Harvard, Illinois, bringing down power lines at the same time. People were inside the home at the time but no injuries were reported, officials said.

Around the same time, a downed power line caught fire in Marengo and caused a road to be shut down for over an hour. In Woodstock, a tree fell on utility lines at Jackson and Douglas streets.