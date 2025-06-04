Watch CBS News
Local News

Steady rain makes for messy commute Wednesday morning in Chicago area

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Scattered showers throughout the day Wednesday
Scattered showers throughout the day Wednesday 02:06

A rainy day is ahead on Wednesday in Chicago. 

A slow-moving system producing waves of steady rain moved into the Chicago area overnight, thoroughly soaking ground and roads and making for a messy morning commute for many. Low-lying roads were at risk of flooding or ponding, and rain totals were expected to reach anywhere from 0.25 inches to 0.5 inches by the time the system moved out of the area. 

While the day will remain rainy, the bulk of the precipitation will fall in the morning and taper off through the afternoon. Severe storms aren't expected; instead, the chief threat is ponding on roads. 

And while the day got off to a warm and humid start, highs will drop to the 50s by the afternoon. Showers are expected to taper off by Wednesday evening. Conditions are expected to remain dry until Sunday. 

A line of severe storms passed through the Chicago area Tuesday night, causing downed trees, power lines and other damage in McHenry County. 

A large tree fell on a home in Harvard, Illinois, bringing down power lines at the same time. People were inside the home at the time but no injuries were reported, officials said.

Around the same time, a downed power line caught fire in Marengo and caused a road to be shut down for over an hour. In Woodstock, a tree fell on utility lines at Jackson and Douglas streets.

Laura Bannon

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.