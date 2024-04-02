Watch CBS News
Rain storms and light snow returns to Chicago area

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Rain turns into snow for Wednesday
Rain turns into snow for Wednesday 02:35

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers and storms are forecasted for Tuesday afternoon.

afternoon-storm.png
CBS

 A few storms could be strong, especially in Northwest Indiana. The main concern comes from isolated storms producing intense winds and hail. 

4-panel-daypart-afternoon-and-evening.png
CBS

Rain to snow mix is forecast for Tuesday night, with temperatures falling to the low 30s. Wet snow is forecast for Wednesday morning, followed by a rain and snow mix for Wednesday afternoon.

wed-am-snow.png
CBS

Windy conditions tonight and Wednesday, with gusts potentially as high as 50 mph. Slushy snow accumulations will be likely, especially for areas northwest of Chicago. 

futurecast-graf-snow-accum-adi-1.png
CBS

Tonight: Cloudy with rain to snow showers. Windy and colder. Low 34.

Wednesday: Cloudy with morning snow showers, then a rain/snow mix in the afternoon. Windy and colder. High 39. 

Thursday: There is a chance for rain and snow before 1 p.m., then mostly cloudy skies. High 42.

7-day-forecast-pm-19.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on April 2, 2024 / 12:02 PM CDT

