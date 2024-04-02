Rain storms and light snow returns to Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers and storms are forecasted for Tuesday afternoon.

CBS

A few storms could be strong, especially in Northwest Indiana. The main concern comes from isolated storms producing intense winds and hail.

CBS

Rain to snow mix is forecast for Tuesday night, with temperatures falling to the low 30s. Wet snow is forecast for Wednesday morning, followed by a rain and snow mix for Wednesday afternoon.

CBS

Windy conditions tonight and Wednesday, with gusts potentially as high as 50 mph. Slushy snow accumulations will be likely, especially for areas northwest of Chicago.

CBS

Tonight: Cloudy with rain to snow showers. Windy and colder. Low 34.

Wednesday: Cloudy with morning snow showers, then a rain/snow mix in the afternoon. Windy and colder. High 39.

Thursday: There is a chance for rain and snow before 1 p.m., then mostly cloudy skies. High 42.

CBS