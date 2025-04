Rainy morning on Wednesday in Chicago

A warmer day is ahead in the Chicago area.

A rainy start to the day on Wednesday, with highs near 75 degrees.

Thursday brings highs in the mid-70s with a partly sunny sky.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms increases late Thursday into Friday.

Cooler conditions move in Saturday, but the day will stay dry with highs in the 50s, 40 near the lake.

A warmer day is ahead on Sunday with his in the middle 60s.