Rain chances Thursday through the weekend in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

The warming trend continues in Chicago as rain chances increase for the weekend. 

A milder day is ahead on Thursday with highs in the middle and upper 50s. Rain showers pass through the morning and early afternoon. 

Skies clear out for the Chicago White Sox home opener and afternoon commute. Rain and thunderstorms ramp up again late at night into Friday morning. Once the rain clears, a windy warmup follows for Friday. 

Highs are in the 70s, with some areas reaching the 80s. Showers and thunderstorms continue off and on throughout the weekend.   

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

