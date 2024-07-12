115th Race to Mackinac setting sail from Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The annual Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac sets sail Friday afternoon.

The 333-mile race from Chicago to Mackinac Island in Michigan is the oldest annual freshwater race.

It started in 1898 with just five boats. This year, there are more than 250 boats and 2,200 sailors participating.

The weather forecast looks good for the start of the race, and wind conditions look really strong for a fast race.

"We think it's going to be a faster than average race, and a big reason for that is sort of the wind direction the whole way. The forecast this weekend is for really muggy really warm southwesterly southerly breezes, and those push the boats up the lake. It's kind of easy for boats to go downwind, so if the breezes hold this forecast, we're hoping for a faster than average race, absolutely," race chairman Winn Soldani said.

The cruising division, which has a more leisurely pace, starts Friday at 3 p.m. The winner will get the Whitehawk Trophy. It's the second year the prize will be handed out after being donated by Marjorie and Peter Thornton before last year's race.

The racing division, featuring faster boats, starts on Saturday at 11 a.m.

If you want to keep track of the boats throughout the week, the Chicago Yacht Club website has a live race tracker.

CBS News Chicago also will live stream the race starting Friday at 2:30 p.m.