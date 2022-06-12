Race Against Gun Violence raises cash for community groups

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A movement for peace across Chicago Saturday included a race against gun violence that took place over part of Grant Park. And it's no coincidence the race was there. Not only is it a central location but also it is steps away from Millennium Park, where 16-year-old Seandell Holliday was killed almost a month ago -- on a Saturday around the same time the race kicked off.

"Our boys and our young men of color have goals, dreams and aspirations. They don't want to die as a gunshot victim," said Vondale Singleton, founder and CEO of CHAMPS.

Singleton was Seandell's mentor before he was killed on May 14.

Seandell was killed near "The Bean" before achieving his goal of turning 21.

"For me it shouldn't be a goal," Singleton said. "We shouldn't be preparing for funerals. We should be doing prom sendoffs and graduations."

The Race Against Gun Violence raised money to support organizations like CHAMPS -- the groups that provide space for young people that fight against gun violence.

"I think it's always important to talk about Chicago gun violence, but today we're celbrating the organizations that are making a difference," said Maggie Baczkowski, found of Strides for Peace.

"Violence is more common among men of color, so for us to be reversing that narrative is for us to take the power and platform and use it for things to be active in events like this," said Orlandus Thomas, of Change for the Better.

Abpit 1,000 runner fundraised for around 75 different organizations with a similar goal.

"Our goal is to work across the city with organization like I Am a Gentleman and the Urban Male Network and other organizations that are touching youth and steering them towards the right path," said Singleton.

Young people were out on this Saturday night in full force, fighting for the future.

"I want people in Chicago to know that people have a lot to live for and it's not cool to take someone's life when they're so young," said 13-year-old Joshua.

The event was organized by Strides for Peace.