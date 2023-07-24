Watch CBS News
Rev. Robin Hood to offer reward for information in grandson's murder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A well-known community activist will call for justice in the murder of his 16-year-old grandson.

Ra-Shaun Hood was shot and killed Friday night in Auburn Gresham. Police said he was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest near 81st and Racine around 10 p.m. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His grandfather, Rev. Robin Hood, founder of Mothers Opposed to Violence Everywhere, said he's worked decades to prevent this kind of violence, and plans to use the pain he feels now to reinforce his passion to keep working.

"If we don't get our hands on these kids, and get these guns out of the hands of people that shouldn't have guns, we're going to continue this vicious cycle," he said. "Whoever killed my grandson, the family deserves justice. My grandson deserves justice."

Rev. Hood will hold a vigil for Ra-Shaun at 11 a.m. Monday, and will announce a reward for information to help catch the killer.

