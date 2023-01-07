First Alert Weather: Quiet and cloudy with peeks of sunshine
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be a quiet weather weekend with temps slightly above what's typical and some sunshine to squint at.
There's a chance for some light snow in areas well south of the city tonight and early Sunday morning.
Partly to mostly sunny with seasonable temps for the Bears game tomorrow at noon. Several 40-degree highs this week.
Stats
Normal High- 32
Friday- 34
Today- 37
Forecast
Today- Mostly sunny with a high of 37 degrees.
Tonight- Mostly cloudy with a low of 27. Some light snow for areas south of I-80.
Sunday- Partly to mostly sunny and 36.
