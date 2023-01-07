First Alert Weather: Quiet and cloudy with peeks of sunshine

First Alert Weather: Peeks of sunshine Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be a quiet weather weekend with temps slightly above what's typical and some sunshine to squint at.

There's a chance for some light snow in areas well south of the city tonight and early Sunday morning.

Partly to mostly sunny with seasonable temps for the Bears game tomorrow at noon. Several 40-degree highs this week.

Stats

Normal High- 32

Friday- 34

Today- 37

Forecast

Today- Mostly sunny with a high of 37 degrees.

Tonight- Mostly cloudy with a low of 27. Some light snow for areas south of I-80.

Sunday- Partly to mostly sunny and 36.

