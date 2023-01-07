Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Quiet and cloudy with peeks of sunshine

First Alert Weather: Peeks of sunshine Saturday
02:11

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be a quiet weather weekend with temps slightly above what's typical and some sunshine to squint at. 

There's a chance for some light snow in areas well south of the city tonight and early Sunday morning. 

Partly to mostly sunny with seasonable temps for the Bears game tomorrow at noon. Several 40-degree highs this week.

Stats

Normal High- 32

Friday- 34

Today- 37

Forecast

Today- Mostly sunny with a high of 37 degrees.

Tonight- Mostly cloudy with a low of 27. Some light snow for areas south of I-80.

Sunday- Partly to mostly sunny and 36.

Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on January 7, 2023 / 6:13 AM

