Watch CBS News
Weather

Quiet day ahead with partly sunny skies for Sunday in Chicago

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A quiet and dry day after our rain, freezing rain, and trace of snow on Saturday. 

Today, we'll have partly sunny skies, with temperatures a bit colder than Saturday's, which was 33. For Sunday, we'll see nearly 30.

today-29-feb-9.png
CBS News Chicago
tonight-17-feb-9.png
CBS News Chicago

The next event we're closely tracking is snow for Wednesday into Thursday, which could give us an accumulation that'll need to be shoveled. We have a Wednesday/Thursday alert ahead.

next-10-days-feb-9.png
CBS News Chicago

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: partly sunny and 29, NW wind at 15.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and 17 for a low.

MONDAY: Warmer, increasing clouds, 35.

7-day-forecast-feb-9.png
CBS News Chicago
Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.