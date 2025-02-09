Quiet day ahead with partly sunny skies for Sunday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A quiet and dry day after our rain, freezing rain, and trace of snow on Saturday.

Today, we'll have partly sunny skies, with temperatures a bit colder than Saturday's, which was 33. For Sunday, we'll see nearly 30.

The next event we're closely tracking is snow for Wednesday into Thursday, which could give us an accumulation that'll need to be shoveled. We have a Wednesday/Thursday alert ahead.

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: partly sunny and 29, NW wind at 15.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and 17 for a low.

MONDAY: Warmer, increasing clouds, 35.

