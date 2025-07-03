Chicago teens compete in push kart race on DuSable Lake Shore Drive ahead of NASCAR street race

Teens race in push kart derby in Grant Park ahead of NASCAR street race

Ahead of this weekend's NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Grant Park, Chicago kids on Thursday raced push karts on part of DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Teens competed on the NASCAR track in Grant Park for the 13th annual X-Stream Push Kart Derby.

The winners of this year's race, the team from Columbus Park, built their homemade karts in three days.

Michael Curry, 16, said he and his teammates worked well together.

"Like building the kart brick by brick by brick, and building it together all as a unit, that really helped out chemistry and helped our believing in each other," he said.

Chicago Park District program specialist Sonica Ruiz said they started the races 13 years ago as part of a STEM program in their camps.

"Our first year, we had about a dozen parks, 12, and now we're up to 38 parks that are racing," she said.

For years, the races were held in Garfield Park and Humboldt Park, but in 2022, the Park District teamed up with NASCAR for the inaugural Chicago Street Race.

"Hopefully we have new race car fans. Hopefully some of them are potential NASCAR Cup Series drivers," Ruiz said.

The Chicago Park District said 300 kids have been split up into 20 teams to participate in the 13th annual Push Kart Derby race. Ruiz said this was the first time the teens have been able to race on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

"Last year, they brought NASCAR cars out to us, and this year we're bringing our karts out to them. So we get to be on the ground. We get to see how the races look pre-race. We get a sneak peek. It's very exciting," Ruiz said.

Antwan Curry, 14, pushed his teammate, Michael Curry during the race. He said the derby was an opportunity he'll never forget.

"I think it's great. I think it's really one way to bring the community together. You know, with all the stuff that happens in Chicago, it's just one thing to distract the kids, like give them something to do, keep them busy, being with the community. I think it's amazing," Antwan said.

The Chicago Park District said each year's race has a theme, and this year they were advocating for the environment.