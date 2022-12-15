Watch CBS News
First-ever Puerto Rican Christmas Market launched in Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Wednesday, the Puerto Rican Cultural Center launched its first-ever Puerto Rican Christmas Market.

It's a free event that offers live traditional music, photo opportunities, a Christmas tree lighting and ornament making.

It's all an effort to boost business along Paseo Boricua, or Division Street, just east of Humboldt Park.

The market is open every weekend at Mercado del Pueblo from now until Jan. 6.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 6:22 PM

