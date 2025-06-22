Protesters gather in downtown Chicago, voice opposition to U.S. strikes on Iran

A group of antiwar activists gathered at Federal Plaza in downtown Chicago Sunday afternoon to voice their opposition to the U.S. strikes in Iran.

The U.S. launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday night Chicago time.

President Trump announced Saturday night that the strikes on Iranian nuclear sites at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan were a "spectacular military success," and warned of "far greater" attacks if Iran does not "make peace."

"The vast majority of people in the world oppose this bombing," said activist and Gay Liberation Network cofounder Andy Thayer. "Donald Trump and all his Democratic Party enablers have just succeeded in making the United States and Israel the two most hated countries in the world — and for good damn reason."

"Let me be clear — bombs do not bring peace. Bombs do not bring peace," said Ali Farouk of the Iranian American Council. "Diplomacy is the only solution."

The protest and news conference was sponsored by the No War on Iran Coalition.