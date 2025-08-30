Mayor Johnson signs executive order ahead of possible deployment of federal agents to Chicago

Mayor Brandon Johnson signed a sweeping executive order Saturday afternoon to protect residents' rights in preparation for federal agents possibly arriving in Chicago.

The signing of the "Protecting Chicago Initiative" comes amid growing concerns of a military deployment to America's third-largest city as early as Friday. The order is to ensure that residents know their rights, and every part of the city government is directed to protect residents from federal action.

"We have not called for this. Our people have not asked for this, but nevertheless, we find ourselves having to respond to this," Johnson said.

The first-term mayor said he's received "highly credible reports" that federal agents would arrive in the city in a matter of days. However, he did not say exactly when agents will arrive or how that may look.

"Unfortunately, we do not have the luxury of time," Johnson said. "We have received credible reports that we have days, not weeks, before our city sees some sort type of militarized activity by the federal government."

Johnson mentioned that Chicago police officers will be in their uniforms and refrain from wearing masks. They will also not collaborate with federal agents.

There are concerns from officials and Chicagoans that operations in the city could look similar to what occurred in Los Angeles during the spring, which included armored trucks and armed federal agents as they carried out immigration arrests.

It sparked days of protests and eventually the deployment of the National Guard by the federal government over the protests of state and local leaders in California.

Johnson mentioned that he's been in communication with the mayor in L.A. on the handling of federal agents.

"The time for action is now," he said.

Gov. JB Pritzker also called the possibility of sending federal agents to the city an "invasion," with other plans instead of cracking down on crime.