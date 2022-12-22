Protecting your house and your furnace during the brutal cold

Protecting your house and your furnace during the brutal cold

Protecting your house and your furnace during the brutal cold

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The drastic drop in temperature we're soon to experience with the snowstorm and cold snap could wreak havoc on your home.

CBS 2's Marybel González spoke Wednesday night with some experts about what you need to do to protect your house from the brutal cold. In particular, experts note that it all starts with making sure your furnace is up to code and working. You don't want to wait until the cold is already here to check.

It is as busy time of year for heating and cooling technician Sam Franke of Four Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning.

"As it gets closer, people get worried about their furnace not working or if they didn't have serviced yet," Franke said.

On Wednesday, Gonzalez joined Franke as he got calls from folks to run routine tests on their furnaces. At one Evanston home, bees clogging up the pipes were to blame.

To avoid getting caught off guard in the bitter cold, Franke recommends you make sure nothing is clogging up the pipes in your home. You should check for unusual noises or the power turning on and off.

"Right now, the main thing is the filter, but make sure all your pipes are attached," Franke said. "Sometimes in cold weather, intake air can get blocked from ice or snow - depending on how deep the snow is and where the pipe is located."

You also need to make sure you have only one filter in your system.

"That's restricted airflow," he said. "That will make their furnace run hotter, so what it'll do is it'll shut down."

Also important – you should check the temperature on the furnace.

"There's a data plate on the furnace and it will tell you what the specification is," Franke said.

If your furnace or boiler is not working, that is when you should keep your faucets on.

"You have to put it at a drip setting where it just keeps dripping - so that way, the pipes don't freeze," Franke said.

Franke had another tip to keep your house warm that does not involve the furnace. It involves your windows.

"So close these blinds right here. Pull them all the way down and close them like the sun is shining in - and then close these drapes, so that way you'll keep the cold from coming in," he said.

Franke also recommends you get your furnace checked at least once a year – and if you do need repairs, it is best to consult a professional to avoid bigger problems down the line.