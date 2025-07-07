Watch CBS News
1 injured in Prospect Heights, Illinois shooting on Love Drive, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Suspect sought in shooting of man in Prospect Heights
Police are searching for the person who shot a person multiple times Sunday night in Prospect Heights.

Prospect Heights police said officers arrived at the area of Love Drive for reports of gunshots just before 9 p.m. There, they found a an adult, whose age was not confirmed, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken by emergency medical personnel to a nearby hospital, where they underwent surgery.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. Police have not released any details about the victim, including their age or gender.

As of Monday, no suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.

Police said detectives are investigating and are following up on several leads.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is an ongoing threat to the community or the surrounding neighborhood.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Prospect Heights Police Department at 847-398-5511.

