Procession for fallen Chicago firefighter-EMT Andrew Price

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The body of Chicago firefighter and EMT Andrew "Drew" Price was moved in a formal procession from the Medical Examiner's Office to the funeral home on Wednesday.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports Price died Monday morning after falling through a roof down a light shaft while battling a blaze in a building on Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln Park.

Several hours later, his colleagues lined the street in support outside the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, 2121 W. Harrison St.

Price was described as a "light of sunshine" by his fellow firefighters, who were deep in mourning on Monday.

Firefighter Price had been with the Fire Department since March 2009. He was most recently assigned to Truck 44, based at 2714 N. Halsted St., where purple bunting was hung Monday morning.

Price's colleagues said he leaves behind a beloved wife and dog and extended family in Indiana.

He was known for working out, being healthy, and having a "kid-like" energy.

Price was also an instructor at the Fire Academy — on both the firefighter and paramedic sides.

Price's death marked the fourth line-of-duty loss for the Chicago Fire Department this year.

Lt. Kevin Ward, 59, died in August, two weeks after he was injured during a blaze on the city's Northwest Side.

In April, two Chicago firefighters were killed in the line of duty. Firefighter Jermaine Pelt was fighting a house fire in West Pullman and Lt. Jan Tchoryk collapsed while fighting a fire in a Gold Coast high rise.

The last time the CFD had four line-of-duty deaths in a single year was in 1998.