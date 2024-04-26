University of Chicago students hold pro-Palestinian rally, demand divestment from Israel

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some University of Chicago students came out Friday to echo the chants that have been heard across many college campuses over the past week – calling on their university to cut ties with Israel in the wake of the Israel-Hamas War.

The organizers are demanding the University of Chicago end all partnerships with Israeli institutions – including their ties with any collaborative research, exchange programs, or funding of organizations they claim sell weapons to Israel.

CBS 2 is not able to confirm any ties the U of C has to Israel at this time.

The students also asked the university to be more transparent with the way it is spending their tuition dollars.

The protesters' final ask is for the university to acknowledge the destruction in Gaza – especially the dismantling of the region's education system – and to allocate funds to help rebuild Gaza's higher education.

The students marched from building to building, reiterating their requests at every stop. They hoped the students and faculty in each building heard, and heeded their demands.

"We can never make a change on investments - that we know there are some ethical ones, and we know the scope of the unethical ones is larger than what we know – if we don't first have transparency," said Hassan, an undergraduate.

The UChicago students said they stand in solidarity with other encampments across the country that have been built on college campuses in support of Gaza.

Some professors came to show their support of students exercising their First Amendment right to protest.

"It's the right thing to do, right? That's the most important thing. It's just a myth that only students do, or should care about something, like the death; the murder of 34,000 people."

CBS 2 asked if the protesters had any intention of starting an encampment at the U of C. They said they weren't sure.

UChicago released this statement, affirming the students' right to protest: