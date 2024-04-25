With pro-Palestine encampment set up at Northwestern, some Jewish students worry about safety

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- While Northwestern University has joined other universities across the country in demonstrations calling for an end to partnerships with organizations that support Israel, others say the university is not doing enough to enforce its own rules – and to protect Jewish students.

A group of Northwestern students set up a tent encampment Thursday morning in Deering Meadow on the university's campus in Evanston. Protesters also posted a sign reading "Free Gaza Liberated Zone." Pro-Palestinian protesters at college campuses across the country have described similar encampments as "liberated zones."

Organizers of the Northwestern protest said they plan to occupy the area until Northwestern divests itself from companies that support Israel amid the ongoing war in Gaza, and vows to protect their free speech rights on campus.

University President Michael Schill sent a letter to students on Thursday morning, announcing an "interim addendum" to the Northwestern code of conduct, effective immediately, banning the installation of tents or other temporary structures on Northwestern property, except for school-approved events.

The protests at Northwestern gained momentum throughout the day Thursday. But along the edge of the property, some watched with concern.

Jewish students said they now worry about the safety and security of campus.

"You know there are people who don't go to Northwestern here. You don't have to scan to get on the lawn or anything," said senior Michael Braun. "It's a safety risk. So when you have a safety risk, and you don't know what interests these people have at heart, it's slightly unsettling."

"I feel unsafe on my own campus. I feel uncomfortable. I feel unwelcomed," said junior Eden Macknin, "and I don't think any university should allow students to feel that way."

Everyone who spoke with CBS 2 said they support the right to free speech and the student's ability to protest, but they have asked administrators to make sure such protests are conducted free of intimidation, threats, or harassment.