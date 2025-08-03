Pritzker signs two laws against rogue towing companies, use of AI therapists

Governor JB Pritzker signed two new bills into law, with the first pumping the brakes on rogue towing companies.

For years, CBS News Chicago investigated rogue tow truck companies, where people get into accidents and businesses show up claiming to help, but then hold cars hostage and charge huge fees.

The new law closes a loophole where illegal tow operators re-register under a new business name.

The bill also gives state police the authority to impound tow trucks that violate state safety tow laws and revoke license plates for tow trucks with unpaid fines.

The second newly signed law bans artificial intelligence in mental health therapy in Illinois.

The Wellness and Oversight for Psychological Resources Act bans AI bots from posing as therapists and licensed professionals from using artificial intelligence to plan clinical treatment.