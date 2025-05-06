Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's office slams, mocks Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ahead of visit

U.S. Homeland Security Kristi Noem will be in Springfield Wednesday, where she will hold a news conference in front of the Governor's Mansion, and Gov. JB Pritzker's office announced her impending arrival with scathing mockery the night before.

Noem is expected to talk about what she calls the failures of sanctuary city policies.

In an announcement to the news media, Pritzker's office announced Noem would be coming to Springfield, and launched right into a slam on her office and the Trump administration.

"Despite the Trump Administration being in office for more than 100 days and falsely accusing Illinois of not following federal and state law, Secretary Noem and her team does not communicate with the State of Illinois and has not asked for support or coordination to enforce immigration laws," Pritzker's office said.

For Noem's arrival in Springfield Wednesday morning, Pritzker's office advised reporters, "Secretary Noem has often been spotted on television cosplaying law enforcement officers, so media are invited to capture her latest costume upon arrival."

For Noem's visit to a regional U.S. Department of Homeland Security office in Springfield later in the morning, Pritzker's office wrote: "Despite numerous instances the Trump Administration has ignored the Constitution, Secretary Noem will ironically visit an office located on Constitution Drive. She is not expected to address the parts of the Constitution that guarantee the right to due process in the United States of America."

Finally, for Neom's News conference, Pritzker's office said it would "highlight how the State of Illinois continues to follow the law, despite the Trump Administration's continued lies to the contrary.

"While they claim bipartisan public safety laws in Illinois 'unleash violence,' Illinois will continue to ensure law enforcement can focus on doing their jobs well while empowering all members of the public, regardless of immigration status, to feel comfortable calling police officers and emergency services if they are in need of help," Pritzker's office wrote in a more serious tone. "The State of Illinois has been clear: violent criminals without documentation have no place in our state or our country."

Before concluding its announcement, Pritzker's office seemed to take aim at Noem for a controversy last year when she was still South Dakota governor, and published an anecdote in her book about killing her dog decades earlier.

"We would urge all pet owners in the region to make sure all of your beloved animals are under watchful protection while the Secretary is in the region," Pritzker's office wrote.

Meanwhile, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said Noem should be focused on the Real ID deadline, which is coming up Wednesday. Her department oversees the Real ID program.

The Department of Homeland Security said Noem's news conference will "highlight how sanctuary policies in Illinois have unleashed violence on American citizens — including rape, sexual assault, murder, shoplifting, and more — while shielding illegal aliens responsible from facing consequence."

Earlier Tuesday, Pritzker confirmed he would testify before Congress next month about Illinois' sanctuary laws. The hearing by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on June 12 comes after Rep. James Comer (R-Kentucky), the panel's chairman, last month called on Pritzker, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and New York Mayor Kathy Hochul to come before the committee.

Comer's office announced Tuesday that Pritzker, Walz, and Hochul would testify at the hearing.

Comer is also demanding the governors provide documents and communications related to their state's sanctuary policies.

Pritzker spokesman Alex Gough confirmed Pritzker will attend the hearing on June 12 "to discuss his track record on public safety and the implementation of bipartisan state laws."